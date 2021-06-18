Advertisement

A few afternoon showers

By Beth Hall
Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a sunny start, but sun will be replaced by clouds heading into the afternoon.

Popup showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Isolated showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

On-and-off showers are possible on Saturday. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be sunny with highs around 80.

It will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of rain om Monday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be in the upper 60s with a 60 percent chance of showers on Tuesday.

It will be mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday. It will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday and the low 70s on Thursday.

