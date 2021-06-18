Graveside Services: Dorothy E. Durham Carlson, 67, formerly of the Town of Rutland

READING, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Durham Carlson, 67, of Reading, PA died of natural cause on November 4th, 2020. She was born in the town of Rutland, NY on December 9, 1952, to Elwyn and Rena Durham, Watertown, NY.

She attended Copenhagen Central School and graduated in 1971 with high honors especially in math. She then went on to Cornell College, majoring in Horticulture. She also met her husband to be William Carlson at Cornell College.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Elwyn and Rena Durham of Watertown, NY, a sister Lillian A. Collins, Central, SC, and a sister in law, Denise Whattam, Crete, IL.

She is survived by her husband, William J. Carlson, four children and 13 grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers J. Addison Whattam, Crete, IL, William W. Whattam, Redwood, CA, a sister, Karen E. (Edward) Montani, Haines City, FL, brothers, Glenn E. (Sandy) Durham, Fulton, NY and Samuel C. (Arizona) Durham, Black River, NY.

A graveside service will be held June 26, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Maple Hill Cemetery, Middle Road, Town of Rutland. A luncheon will follow at 27987 Wadsworth Road.

