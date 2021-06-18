Highlights & score: closing out the Section X season

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Thursday was the last day of the high school sports year with Section X closing out its diamond and lacrosse playoff schedules.

Section X baseball final: Massena vs. Gouverneur

Massena and Gouverneur faced off in the Section X baseball overall championship.

The Massena defense backs the early lead. Zach Monacelli with the pick-off of a runner at third to end the inning.

Monacelli with a base hit. Mason Phillips with a drive to center.

Massena would score 7 runs in the second inning to open an 8-0 lead.

Gouverneur’s Connor Wood singles to left, plating the Wildcats’ lone run of the game.

David Dubray, in his final his school appearance, strikes out the final batter of the game.

Massena beats Gouverneur 11-1 to become the Section X Baseball Overall Champions.

Section X softball final: Hammond vs. Canton

Hammond was at Canton for the Section X softball overall championship game.

Hammond gets on the board first with a hit up the middle and it’s 2-0 Red Devils.

Avery Kenyon drops a ball into shallow center field and 2 more runs score. Hammond leads 6-0 in the second inning.

Ava Hoy gets a hit and an RBI to get Canton on the board.

Natalie Warner grounds out, but Sydney Francis scores on the play to first.

Hoy, on the mound, induces a soft grounder for the tag-out at first, ending the game.

Canton beats Hammond 17-6 to become the Section X Softball Overall Champions.

Section X girls’ lacrosse final: Salmon River vs. Canton

Canton and Salmon River faced off for the Section X girls’ lacrosse overall championship.

The Shamrocks’ Wynter Jock scores on a penalty restart and it’s 8-4 Salmon River.

Jock bursts through the defense to score another of her three goals on the game.

Canton’s Hannah Reed leaps over the defense to find the back of the net.

The Shamrocks win the Section X Girls’ Lacrosse Championship with a 16-5 win over the Canton Golden Bears.

Section X boys’ lacrosse final: Canton vs. Salmon River

Salmon River and Canton faced off in the Section X boys’ lacrosse overall championship.

Salmon River’s Ken Thompson fires the sidewinder into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Oakes to Thompson for the one-timer into the net and it’s 2-0 Shamrocks.

Canton goalie Hayden Todd stops another Oakes shot to turn the game around.

Canton bounced back from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with five straight goals and upset top-seeded Salmon River 7-5 to win the Section X Boys’ Lacrosse Overall Championship

Thursday’s local scores

Section X baseball final

Massena 11, Gouverneur 1

Section X softball final

Canton 17, Hammond 6

Boys’ Section X lacrosse final

Canton 7, Salmon River 5

Girls’ Section X lacrosse final

Salmon River 16, Canton 5

