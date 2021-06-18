Advertisement

Jazz Concert - Sunday June 18 at Clayton Opera House

RAJAH - Jazz Quartet
Saturday June 19 at 7:30 pm
Saturday June 19 at 7:30 pm(WWNYTV)
By Craig Thornton
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

RAJAH- Jazz. Tickets are $15 each and are ONLY available by calling the box office: 315-686-2200

Saturday, June 19, 2021 7:30pm-9:00pm

Sponsored by RBC Wealth Management. *Doors open at 6:45pm

RAJAH is a jazz quintet based in the North Country. Rodger Hicks, also sax, Dan Mosher, trumpet and vocals, Chuck Heck, acoustic bass, Alex Horeth, keyboard, and Tom Contino, drums/percussion. RAJAH interprets traditional jazz, jazz-rock, progressive jazz, avant-garde, Dixieland, cool jazz, Latin, and free jazz amongst other genres. Checkout RAJAH at local wineries, celebrations, picnic and parties... anywhere people like to groove. The quintet likes to turn tunes inside-out, always seeking new ways to tell the story

