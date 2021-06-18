Advertisement

Lisbon man faces charges in domestic incident

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is accused of choking someone and preventing them from calling for help during a domestic incident on Thursday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 31 year old Logan Barney was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal mischief as a result of the incident in a town of Lisbon home.

He was arraigned in Waddington town court and released to appear in Lisbon town court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street
Update: Watertown duplex fire caused by cigarette, officials say
4 charged in assault involving machete, baseball bat, metal pipe
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County foster parents make shocking allegations
Anthony Rhinebeck
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in finding missing man
Sign at Robert Moses State Park
Robert Moses State Park, other attractions closed due to ongoing power outage

Latest News

Gouverneur and Massena faced off Thursday in the Section X baseball overall championship.
Highlights & score: closing out the Section X season
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
A few afternoon showers
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
Watertown duplex fire