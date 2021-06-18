Lisbon man faces charges in domestic incident

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is accused of choking someone and preventing them from calling for help during a domestic incident on Thursday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 31 year old Logan Barney was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal mischief as a result of the incident in a town of Lisbon home.

He was arraigned in Waddington town court and released to appear in Lisbon town court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

