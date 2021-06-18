Potsdam’s Juneteenth celebration moving indoors

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The second annual Potsdam Juneteenth Celebration of Black culture and history is moving indoors due to the weather.

The catered picnic will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and has been moved indoors due to wet ground conditions.

All are welcome to join in the celebration at the Clarkson University Student Center Atrium located at 8 Clarkson Avenue in Potsdam.

Directional signs will be placed from the main campus entrance on Route 11 and there is ample parking available.

The community event features a free traditional soul food meal catered by Big Spoon Kitchen, the beats of DJ Double Dutch, enlightening historical presentations, a Black Beauty fashion show and entertainment for the entire family.

For more information, contact PotsdamJuneteenth@gmail.com.

