Advertisement

Potsdam’s Juneteenth celebration moving indoors

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The second annual Potsdam Juneteenth Celebration of Black culture and history is moving indoors due to the weather.

The catered picnic will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and has been moved indoors due to wet ground conditions.

All are welcome to join in the celebration at the Clarkson University Student Center Atrium located at 8 Clarkson Avenue in Potsdam.

Directional signs will be placed from the main campus entrance on Route 11 and there is ample parking available.

The community event features a free traditional soul food meal catered by Big Spoon Kitchen, the beats of DJ Double Dutch, enlightening historical presentations, a Black Beauty fashion show and entertainment for the entire family.

For more information, contact PotsdamJuneteenth@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street
Update: Watertown duplex fire caused by cigarette, officials say
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
Sign at Robert Moses State Park
Robert Moses State Park, other attractions closed due to ongoing power outage
Anthony Rhinebeck
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in finding missing man
Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river

Latest News

Canada’s public safety minister says border restrictions on nonessential travel with the United...
U.S.-Canada border to remain closed another month
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Father’s Day marinades
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river