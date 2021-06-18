Remington Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

at the Frederic Remington Museum

303 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669

The Remington Summer Festival will be held this Saturday, June 19th from 10AM -5PM. It is the Museum’s sixth year of hosting a Wine, Beer, Cheese, Chocolate, & Artisan Festival. Admission is $5. The date of this popular event changed to allow use of inside and outside spaces of the Museum, and provide guests with a safe environment for a wonderful shopping experience. There will be indulgences galore, all in the beautiful, historic setting of the Frederic Remington Art Museum. Over thirty vendors will be included this year. Most of the offerings are locally and regionally produced, and sold by local artisans and vendors.

Festival goers will find Coyote Moon Vineyard, Thousand Islands Winery, Tug Hill Vineyards, Lakeland Winery, River Myst Winery, Township 7 Brewing Company, Newcombe’s Maple Ridge, Bechaz Riverdale Cheese, Irish Bee Honey, Not Your Average Cookie, Route 58 Popcorn, Old Saratoga Spice Rubs, Kaneb Orchards, Hidden Pastures Dairy Gelato, Kaboom Hot Chocolate, J. Hackett Cliff & Company Jelly and Jam, Applegrove Farm, Saratoga Crackers, Cosimano e Ferrari, The Cook Farm, Andrew Thomas Studio Pottery, Interlinkt, Font it Designs, James Murray Art, Grandma’s Barn Quilts, Art by Maria, Eye Candy, The Wilted Rose, Donaa Schaab Jewelry, Radiant Gem/RiverHouse Soap, St. Lawrence Soap Company, and River Rat Designs.

In addition, festival goers will be able to tour the Albert P. and Addie P. Newell Galleries filled with Remington’s art, as well as the 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition now on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery. Guests are invited to view the art in person or anytime in an online gallery at www.fredericremington.org. The exhibit is on display until September 12, 2021. Many of the works are for sale with one third of the proceeds benefiting the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds going to the artist.

