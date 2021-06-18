Advertisement

Robert P. Whalen, 69, of Ogdensburg

Updated:
Robert P. Whalen, age 69 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (June 17, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robert P. Whalen, age 69 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (June 17, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Monday (June 21, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with a Celebration of Robert’s Life at 5:30pm at the VFW in Ogdensburg.

Surviving is his wife Cynthia, two sons Travis Whalen of Ogdensburg and Adam Regan & his wife Courtney of Lisbon, a daughter Kimberly Regan & her companion Don Dietschweiler of Ogdensburg; granddaughter Miranda Ledwith; two great-grandchildren Regan LaFlair and Reed Ledwith; his mother Patricia Whalen of Brier Hill; two special girls Ryan & Jordyn; two brothers Timothy Whalen of Pope Mills and John Whalen & his wife Jeannie of South Pines, NC; four sisters Michele Whalen & her wife Valerie Summer of Morristown, Jo Anne Marcelletta of Morristown, Bridget Whalen-Nevin & her husband Charles of Brier Hill and Catherine “Kitty” Whalen of Morristown.

He was predeceased by his father Arthur Whalen in 2020, and a daughter Jaime Whalen in 2006.

Bob was born on November 11, 1951 in Ogdensburg, a son of Arthur & Patricia (Alberry) Whalen. He graduated from Morristown High School and later obtained an associate’s degree from Mater Dei College. He was enlisted in the United States Marines Corp from 1971 until 1975 when he received his honorable discharge. He later married Cynthia Wells on May 25, 1985.

Bob was employed with Howland Pump from 1979 to 2016 retiring as their Vice President of purchasing. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion and enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, socializing with friends and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown or Brier Hill Fire Departments or the Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

