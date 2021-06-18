Advertisement

TV Dinner: Father’s Day marinades

By 7 News Staff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grilling out for Father’s Day? If you are, Chef Chris Manning has three great marinades you can try.

If you make them now, you can marinate your meat for the recommended 48 hours.

He talks about them in detail in the video.

Greek Style Marinade

- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 4 cloves garlic, chopped

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

Mix all ingredients together and use to marinate chicken, pork, or lamb.

Italian Style Marinade

- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

- 1/4 cup soy sauce

- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon granulated onion

- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

- 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

- Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together and use to marinate beef, pork, or chicken.

Asian Char Siu

- 1/2 cup soy sauce

- 1/2 cup honey

- 1/2 cup ketchup

- 1/2 cup brown sugar

- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

- 2 tablespoons sherry wine

- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic1 teaspoon five spice powder

- 4 drops red food coloring

Mix all ingredients together and use to marinate chicken or pork.

