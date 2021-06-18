Watertown man, accused of rape, acquitted on all but one charge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man who was indicted on 15 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment, has been acquitted on all but one charge.

Jonathan Melendez was on trial in Jefferson County Court this week.

According to his lawyer, John Hallett, Melendez was found guilty on a sole count of criminal contempt, and acquitted on all other counts.

He was facing a 25-year prison sentence.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome,” said Hallett.

On May 20, 2019, Melendez was accused of breaking into a home in Watertown, hitting a woman in the face with a knife, forcing her to have sex and trying to choke her.

In July, he was indicted by a grand jury on 15 criminal counts.

Hallett said Melendez will be sentenced for the criminal contempt conviction in August.

