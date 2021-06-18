Advertisement

Watertown man, accused of rape, acquitted on all but one charge

Jonathan Melendez
Jonathan Melendez
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man who was indicted on 15 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment, has been acquitted on all but one charge.

Jonathan Melendez was on trial in Jefferson County Court this week.

According to his lawyer, John Hallett, Melendez was found guilty on a sole count of criminal contempt, and acquitted on all other counts.

He was facing a 25-year prison sentence.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome,” said Hallett.

On May 20, 2019, Melendez was accused of breaking into a home in Watertown, hitting a woman in the face with a knife, forcing her to have sex and trying to choke her.

In July, he was indicted by a grand jury on 15 criminal counts.

Hallett said Melendez will be sentenced for the criminal contempt conviction in August.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street
Update: Watertown duplex fire caused by cigarette, officials say
Sign at Robert Moses State Park
Robert Moses State Park, other attractions closed due to ongoing power outage
Anthony Rhinebeck
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in finding missing man

Latest News

After two years and $930,000, the Castorland Fire Company has a new home.
Castorland Fire Company unveils new home
Money
Big pay raises announced for some at Lewis County’s nursing home
June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and wearing purple is a simple way to show support.
Wearing purple to support Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
Mass vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam
Mass vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam to close Monday