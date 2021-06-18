Advertisement

Wearing purple to support Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and wearing purple is a simple way to show support.
June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and wearing purple is a simple way to show support.
By Emily Griffin
Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and wearing purple is a simple way to show support.

Officials believe if we have more conversations about it, we can recognize the signs in ourselves and our loved ones. This year has been an important one for fighting the disease as researchers made a connection between Alzheimer’s and heart health.

New studies show that sleep, exercise, blood pressure and cholesterol play a part in the disease.

“There’s no cure, but the FDA did announce last week that there is a new treatment hitting the market to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s,” said Cathy James, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association is celebrating “The Longest Day” on Sunday, the summer solstice, encouraging folks to fundraise for Alzheimer’s research by doing something they love.

