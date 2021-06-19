A community celebrates at Watertown Pride 2021

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many gathered bright and early in front of city hall in Watertown dressed in all the colors of the rainbow.

When 9 AM, the roars erupted as the gay pride flag took flight, showing support for those in the LGTBQ community.

“Really, it’s just about the freedom to love who you want to love, and be with who you want to be with, and the changing rights we are seeing in the country,” said Danielle Cunningham, who was at the event.

Words from Danielle Cunningham that were echoed throughout the crowd, commemorating Saturday as Pride Day in Watertown.

“And not just today, but everyday, you know? My flag is flying every single day, you know all year, 365. But today is that one special day that everyone else gets to see,” said Michael Garcia.

However, the flag raising is only the start of Saturday’s festivities. In the afternoon, people made their way to Thompson Park for another event called out in the park.

The street was filled with vendors, balloon artists and activities for kids.

It was also the designated end point for those who participated in the color blast fun run like Haley Jeanette who had the courage to come out and say:

“I’m also bisexual, so I’m coming out on national tv right now, so it was just one of those things that I wanted to be here to show my support,” said Jeanette.

Jeanette says she hopes continued love and support in the community will help others do the same.

