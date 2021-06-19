Cuomo to light up state landmarks to honor Juneteenth

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo is lighting up New York State in honor of a new national holiday.

Cuomo announced Saturday that landmarks across the state will be lit red, black and green in celebration of Juneteenth.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo issued a proclamation which names June 19 “Juneteenth” in the State of New York.

“New York is proud to join the entire country in our first national commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans,” Governor Cuomo said.

“While Juneteenth may be our newest federal holiday, the ethos we observe today - that independence, equality, and liberty for all are only guaranteed when we march as one towards those ideals; that the arc of the moral universe only bends towards justice when we work together to bend it - has always been the foundation of our national identity. I was proud to make this a state holiday last year because New York has always, and will always, stand with and support all those working to help our country live up to its founding ideals. Our thoughts are with all those who worked so hard and for so long to bring today’s national celebration to fruition.”

The following landmarks will be lit in red, black and green on June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

You can read the state’s Juneteenth Proclamation here.

