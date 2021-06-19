Advertisement

Cuomo to light up state landmarks to honor Juneteenth

Governor Cuomo is lighting up New York State in honor of a new national holiday.
Governor Cuomo is lighting up New York State in honor of a new national holiday.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Ashley Seybolt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo is lighting up New York State in honor of a new national holiday.

Cuomo announced Saturday that landmarks across the state will be lit red, black and green in celebration of Juneteenth.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo issued a proclamation which names June 19 “Juneteenth” in the State of New York.

“New York is proud to join the entire country in our first national commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans,” Governor Cuomo said. 

“While Juneteenth may be our newest federal holiday, the ethos we observe today - that independence, equality, and liberty for all are only guaranteed when we march as one towards those ideals; that the arc of the moral universe only bends towards justice when we work together to bend it - has always been the foundation of our national identity. I was proud to make this a state holiday last year because New York has always, and will always, stand with and support all those working to help our country live up to its founding ideals. Our thoughts are with all those who worked so hard and for so long to bring today’s national celebration to fruition.”

The following landmarks will be lit in red, black and green on June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth:

  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
  • Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Niagara Falls
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

You can read the state’s Juneteenth Proclamation here.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant
Breaking: ‘significant new jobs’ possible under deal to sell Massena’s old GM property
Jonathan Melendez
Watertown man, accused of rape, acquitted on all but one charge
Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street
Update: Watertown duplex fire caused by cigarette, officials say

Latest News

Saturday was Juneteeth, our nation’s newest federal holiday.
Watertown honors Juneteenth with flag raising
It was one hoof in front of the other in Stone Mills on Saturday.
Draft Horse Show brings people back to agricultural roots
There were many reasons to celebrate on Saturday. Adding to those reasons: Celebrating the end...
Thousand Islands Class of 2021 proves resilience, walks the stage Saturday
Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Police seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage