Draft Horse Show brings people back to agricultural roots

STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - It was one hoof in front of the other in Stone Mills on Saturday.

Many came out to the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum for the annual Draft Horse Show.

The horses were judged in two competitive classes: Halter Class, which is similar to a dog show where horses are lined up, shown and judged. And Hitch Team Class, which consists of a horse team and wagon which demonstrates the skill of both team and driver.

Participants say these shows help to showcase what the horses can do and the impact they have in the history of agriculture.

“It means a lot to me because I learned from my grandfather. So there is a lot of history to it, and I just like to keep that history and pass it on if I can and support our local area,” said participant Justin Hille.

“A lot of the times, people just think of machinery now and they don’t really think about the old farmers who are still using horse drawn equipment, and what kind of toll it takes on them when they don’t have the support from the community,” said participant Hannah Hulchanski.

Admission into the event was free, but donations were being collected to help maintain the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum buildings and grounds.

