Advertisement

Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids battle Geneva on the mound

The Watertown Rapids played at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Friday night as they hosted the...
The Watertown Rapids played at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Friday night as they hosted the Geneva Red Wings.(wwny)
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids played at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Friday night as they hosted the Geneva Red Wings.

The Rapids looking for their 4th straight win as they hosted Geneva for the only time this season.

At the top of the 1st, Geneva got on the board when Branden Myers dropped a base hit in front of the right fielder. Phillip Bernstein comes in to score to make it 1-0 Geneva.

At the bottom of the 1st, the Rapids tie it up when Thomas McCaffrey lofts a sacrifice fly to right field. Tony Santa Maria tags and scores from 3rd, knotting the game at 1.

At the bottom of the 3rd, the Rapids take the lead when Dixon Black hits a dribbler to the pitcher that’s thrown away. That allows Santa Maria to come around all the way from 2nd to score, giving Watertown a 2-1 lead.

Geneva would tie it up, but Watertown regains the lead when Santa Maria hits a blooper to right that falls for a base hit. Dylan Broderick advances to 3rd and scores on an errant throw to put the Rapids on top 3-2.

T.I. and LaFargeville product Owen Parliment got the start for the Rapids and was impressive. He went 4 innings, giving up 1 run on 3 hits while walking 2 and striking out 3.

The Rapids go on to win 5-4 in 10 innings.

The William I. Graf award was created in 1954 by the Italian American Civic Association to honor Mr. Graf’s association with Watertown High School sports. He coached a number of sports at Watertown and also served as Athletic Director.

The Northern New York Community Foundation is the caretaker of the award now. Two Watertown student athletes were honored this year with the Graf Award.

Sarah Kilburn won the women’s honor. She was an accomplished 3 sport athlete, competing for 5 years in varsity lacrosse and swimming and 4 years in varsity volleyball. She was also a 5 year Frontier League Scholar Athlete.

She’s headed to Canisius on a lacrosse scholarship.

Riley Connell was a standout 2 sport athlete, competing for 3 years in varsity lacrosse and varsity soccer. He was a 3 year Frontier League Scholar Athlete.

Riley will attend SUNY Geneseo this fall.

Both reflected on their athletic careers at Watertown. You can hear what they had to say in the video above.

These Graf Award winners are exceptional student-athletes.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street
Update: Watertown duplex fire caused by cigarette, officials say
Sign at Robert Moses State Park
Robert Moses State Park, other attractions closed due to ongoing power outage
Anthony Rhinebeck
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in finding missing man

Latest News

It’s the Clayton Opera House’s first live show since February 2020
Lyme Central holds in person graduation Friday night
WWNY
WWNY Body of missing man found in river
WWNY
WWNY U.S.-Canada border to remain closed another month