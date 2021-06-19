Advertisement

Have you seen him? Massena Police seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that appeared to be caused by a naughty woodpecker, who knocked a tree branch down.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Be on the lookout, a criminal is on the loose in Massena.

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that appeared to be caused by a naughty woodpecker, who knocked a tree branch down.

He posted to Facebook that police are seeking public help in locating the “subject.”

He says Massena Police and fire departments responded to the downed power line Saturday morning, where Mr. Woodpecker was still on the scene.

Police say this was a deliberate act by the bad bird and posted a sketch artist rendering and are asking the public to keep an eye out for the little criminal.

And if that wasn’t enough, later in the day the woodpecker wreaked havoc again!

O’Brien says a call came in for a tree limb on a car that had a person inside.

Upon closer inspection, this limb had rotted on the inside due to the woodpecker!

Nobody was injured, but the bird sure caused some stress Saturday.

