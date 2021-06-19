It’s the Clayton Opera House’s first live show since February 2020

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in almost a year-and-a-half, the Clayton Opera House opened it’s doors for the public to watch a performance live.

The venue hosted Trevor Gordon Hall, who Acoustic Guitar Magazine rated as one of the Top 30 Guitarists in the World Under 30 Years Old.

For Gordon Hall, this was also his first time back in front of a live audience since January of last year.

Both the performer and venue staff say it’s a monumental day.

“Live music is something- we streamed it for a while, but you can’t stream those moments. And so I hope that everyone reconnects with why live music is such an important thing for our culture,” said Gordon Hall.

“The audiences, you can just tell their wanting live, some sort of live entertainment, and you know they just enjoy being here,” said Julie Garnsey, Executive Director of the Clayton Opera House.

This project is funded through the New York State Council on the Arts.

