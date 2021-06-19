Advertisement

Kenneth L. Pierce, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth L. Pierce passed away Friday June 18th, 2021 at the Massena Nursing and Rehab Center. Calling hours will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday June 22, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington NY. A brief prayer service will follow at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Kenneth was born on October 27, 1944 to the late Bernard and Myrtle (Lawrence) Pierce in Chipman NY. Kenneth was a graduate of Clarkson University and was employed by the Village of Waddington as the Town Assessor prior to his retirement.

Kenneth was a sociable person from coaching youth hockey in the area to Playing poker with his friends or putting on a Perch feed which he was well known for doing. He had a hobby of gardening as well as spending time with his family.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Catherine. Two sons Brian and Scott. A Daughter Nicole. Six grandchildren.  A sister Judy.  As well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his Parents Bernard and Myrtle. A son Jodi. Four brothers Irving, Henry, Royal, and Joe. Two sisters Vivian, and Jodi.

Friends and Family may share stories of Kenneth or offer online condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mary M. Brouty, 102, of Watertown died peacefully Friday, June 18, at Samaritan Summit Village...
Mary M. Brouty, 102, of Watertown
Kermit passed away on Wednesday, June 16 at Albany Medical Center.
Kermit J. Blanchard, of Potsdam
Candles
Scott J. Tassie, 55, of Norwood
Robert C. Smith, 79, of Elliott Road, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2021 at University...
Robert C. Smith, 79, of Madrid

Obituaries

Saturday was Juneteeth, our nation’s newest federal holiday.
Watertown honors Juneteenth with flag raising
Governor Cuomo is lighting up New York State in honor of a new national holiday.
Cuomo to light up state landmarks to honor Juneteenth
It was one hoof in front of the other in Stone Mills on Saturday.
Draft Horse Show brings people back to agricultural roots
There were many reasons to celebrate on Saturday. Adding to those reasons: Celebrating the end...
Thousand Islands Class of 2021 proves resilience, walks the stage Saturday
Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Police seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage
The Watertown Rapids played at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Friday night as they hosted the...
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids battle Geneva on the mound