Kenneth L. Pierce, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth L. Pierce passed away Friday June 18th, 2021 at the Massena Nursing and Rehab Center. Calling hours will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday June 22, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington NY. A brief prayer service will follow at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Kenneth was born on October 27, 1944 to the late Bernard and Myrtle (Lawrence) Pierce in Chipman NY. Kenneth was a graduate of Clarkson University and was employed by the Village of Waddington as the Town Assessor prior to his retirement.

Kenneth was a sociable person from coaching youth hockey in the area to Playing poker with his friends or putting on a Perch feed which he was well known for doing. He had a hobby of gardening as well as spending time with his family.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Catherine. Two sons Brian and Scott. A Daughter Nicole. Six grandchildren. A sister Judy. As well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his Parents Bernard and Myrtle. A son Jodi. Four brothers Irving, Henry, Royal, and Joe. Two sisters Vivian, and Jodi.

Friends and Family may share stories of Kenneth or offer online condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

