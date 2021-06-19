Kermit J. Blanchard, of Potsdam

Kermit passed away on Wednesday, June 16 at Albany Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Kermit J. Blanchard will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Garner Funeral Service with Pastor Patrick Ward officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Kermit passed away on Wednesday, June 16 at Albany Medical Center.

Kermit was born April 4, 1948 in Potsdam, NY to the late Otis and Betty (Thompson) Blanchard. He was a 1966 graduate of Madrid-Waddington Central School, and after graduating, he married Donna Russell on December 16, 1967. After high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his military service, he began working for the New York Power Authority in Massena where he worked for over 30 years and retired as their Chief Groundskeeper.

He is survived by his longtime companion Clara Austin of Massena along with her 4 children and grandchildren; sons Kevin (Jennifer) Blanchard of Potsdam, Kip (Susan) Blanchard of Potsdam, and Kerry Blanchard (Katy Regan) of Albany; a brother Jerry (Sheila) Blanchard of Myrtle Beach, SC, and a sister Sharon Vice of Louisville, NY; grandchildren Katherine, Jessica, Ella, Kaitlin, Patrick, Parker, Brooke and Chase Blanchard, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by Lee Iannotti, who Kermit always joked as being his fourth son.

Kermit was very active in his community; he participated and spent his time with a variety of clubs and organizations: Elks Lodge #2074, Sylvan Falls Hunting Club, Weller Mountain Fish and Game Club, the St. Lawrence County Cross Country Trail Committee, West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department, Potsdam and Clarkson Booster Clubs and Minor Hockey. Kermit also served as Stockholm’s town assessor and helped his sons with their family businesses.

Kermit enjoyed playing his guitar and playing in the band with his father. He loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, watching stock-car racing and most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Memorial donations in Kermit’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Thoughts, condolences, and fond memories can be made to the Blanchard family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

