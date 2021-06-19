Lyme Central holds in person graduation Friday night

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The class of 2021 received their diplomas at Lyme Central School Friday night.

The district held an in person ceremony.

It was limited capacity, but some family members were able to watch the seniors as they got their diplomas in the school’s gymnasium.

We caught up with the senior class president who spoke on the importance of having the class all together.

“It’s such an amazing feeling. I feel like this whole past year, and experience, our whole class has been kind of distant and separated for the most part, but this is a great opportunity to finally be together and graduate as a whole,” said Olivia Ososkalo, the Lyme Central School 2021 Class President.

Last year, Lyme seniors had a drive thru style graduation because of COVID-19.

