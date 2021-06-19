Potsdam unifies in recognition of Juneteenth holiday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam put on Juneteenth celebrations Saturday.

It was the second annual celebration the area has put on.

Dozens gathered at Ives Park for a day of Black joy, Black history, and Black culture.

Awards were given to Dr. John Youngblood and the late Dr. Lonel Woods, both of SUNY Potsdam, for their contributions towards improving diversity, education, and inclusion in the area.

There were fashion shows, soul food, music, art and more.

Organizers say they hope to continue educating and unifying the area for many Juneteenth celebrations to come.

