Advertisement

Reports: US student found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400...
The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said she sent an email to her mother expressing alarm that “unknown people” were driving her.

Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at a university in Nizhny Novgorod, a major city adjacent to Bor, news reports said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant
Breaking: ‘significant new jobs’ possible under deal to sell Massena’s old GM property
Jonathan Melendez
Watertown man, accused of rape, acquitted on all but one charge
Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street
Update: Watertown duplex fire caused by cigarette, officials say

Latest News

Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog...
Bidens’ older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided...
Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County crash involving bus, SUV