Thousand Islands Class of 2021 proves resilience, walks the stage Saturday

By Ashley Seybolt
Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - There were many reasons to celebrate on Saturday. Adding to those reasons: Celebrating the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.

The Thousand Islands Central Class of 2021 walked the stage Saturday in person, and with family present!

The afternoon ceremony at Cerow Recreation Park Arena gave the class many reasons to celebrate, from completing high school, to being able to do it after 15 months of social distancing and mask wearing has officially ended.

Everyone who spoke at the ceremony could agree on one thing: The Class of 2021 is resilient.

“One day we will look back at both the good and the bad times and see them fondly. They gave us strength and resilience and shaped us into the person that we are today. Whatever life may have thrown at us, we made it through,” said graduate Christina Seguin.

School officials say the last 15 months proved the students and staff could adapt to the change as they worked to provide meals to students at home, as well as bussed MacBooks and school supplies to ensure they would be walking the stage.

