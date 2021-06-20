Delos W. Gleason, 82, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Delos W. Gleason, 82, of US RT. 11, Philadelphia, NY, passed away June 19, 2021 at the Rome Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 25, 1938 in Oxbow, NY, the son of Earl and Bertha (Worden) Gleason. Delos attended school in Philadelphia and from a young age worked on farms with his father.

He married Patricia A. Oberton on October 14, 1961 at the Philadelphia Catholic Church. He entered the US Army, he and his wife were stationed at Fort Benning,Georgia where he served with the 105th M.P. Co. He was honorably discharged as a PFC on November 30, 1964. Upon returning home he worked at DeFeriet Paper Co. as a pipefitter before he and his wife took over her father’s farm on RT. 11. The couple owned and operated it for over 40 years until they sold it in 1999.

Patrciia worked at the Evans Mills Primary School in Evans Mills as a teacher’s aide for 20 years.

Delos was a chairman for the Evans Mills, Antwerp and Plessis Agway Stores, committee member for ASCS, Farm Credit, Federal Bank and member of the Philadelphia Town Board.

Among his survivors are his wife, Patricia A. Gleason, Philadelphia; two daughters and two sons in law, Robin (Larry ) Weaver, Evans Mills, Lori (Bill) LaVallee, Cohocton, NY; a son and daughter in law, Scott and DeeDee Gleason, Philadelphia; a brother, Roy Gleason, NC; a sister, Edith Filiatrault, Antwerp; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Amy Gleason who died March 31, 1989 and 7 brothers and sisters.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A calling hour will be held 11 a.m. to Noon Tuesday, June 22 at the Oxbow Community Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church.

Burial with military honors will follow at the Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium. A celebration of life will follow at the Philadelphia American Legion.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

