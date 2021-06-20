Advertisement

Horsepower on display at Zoo New York for Father’s Day

By Keir Chapman
Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -At the zoo you’d expect to see big cats, bears, and birds. But for Father’s Day in Watertown, horsepower was on display too.

It’s Cruisin’ to the Zoo at Zoo New York.

People could check out classic cars as they strolled the grounds.

There were at least six automobiles on display Sunday.

One owner says car shows can be bonding experiences for families.

“Well, it’s a comradery-ship with the other car owners, and other families that have children. Our club, the Highway Legends, there’s adults there now that were children running around early on when we started the club. Big family,” said Bill Bartram, who owns a 1966 Chevy Nova.

Zoo goers were able to enjoy the classic cars at no extra charge.

