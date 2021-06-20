Advertisement

LaFargeville’s St. John holds second to their final mass

The pews were filled at St. John the Evangelist in LaFargeville on Sunday, for the church’s...
The pews were filled at St. John the Evangelist in LaFargeville on Sunday, for the church’s second to final mass.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “In the name of the father, and of the son, and of the holy spirit. Amen.”

The pews were filled at St. John the Evangelist in LaFargeville on Sunday, for the church’s second to final mass. For some, this is where they’ve spent their Sundays for more than 70 years.

Barbara Robinson has attended the church since 1947 and Marcia O’Neill, has attended the church since late 1940′s as well.

“About the age of seven, which would’ve been about ’48, ’49,” said O’Neill.

And throughout the years, miles of memories have been made.

“I was married here 62 years ago today,” said O’Neill.

“We brought our nine children here to mass every Sunday. All nine of them made their first communion here, seven of them were married here,” said Robinson.

Which is why the closing is painful for so many. Terry LaValley, the bishop of the Ogdensburg Diocese, says the church is closing because of diminishing population and fewer priests.

“Economically and realistically, it was impossible to sustain a parish community such as this,” said LaValley.

And next Sunday will mark the end of an era in more ways than one. Arthur LaBaff is retiring as pastor. He was ordained 55 years ago, and has been the pastor at St. John for the past 12 years.

“Yes it is bittersweet. But I’m continuing as a sacramental priest,” said Pastor Arthur LaBaff.

Pastor LaBaff says he’ll still be celebrating masses and funerals, but he will not have any administrative duties.

The church dates back to the 1840′s. It’s been a staple of the community ever since. And the parishioners will miss one thing above all.

“Just going to miss all of these people,” said Robinson.

Both Robinson and O’Neill say they haven’t decided where they will go to church after St. John closes. But this group still has one more Sunday to worship together.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Officials seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage
File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant
Breaking: ‘significant new jobs’ possible under deal to sell Massena’s old GM property
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river
Jonathan Melendez
Watertown man, accused of rape, acquitted on all but one charge

Latest News

At the zoo you’d expect to see big cats, bears, and birds. But for Father’s Day in Watertown,...
Horsepower on display at Zoo New York for Father’s Day
wwny Jefferson County health officials monitor local people for signs of coronavirus
State’s positivity rate drops below 0.3% for the first time since the pandemic began
It’s an opportunity to earn more out of your camping stay.
New York State Parks announce camping loyalty program
It was announced earlier this week that the U.S. / Canadian border will remain closed for at...
River businesses impacted, hope Canadian border opens soon