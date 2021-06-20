Nancy A. Ronas, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY, where she has resided since April 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Ronas, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY, where she has resided since April 2021.

Born on February 7, 1936 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Kenneth G. and Luella I. Maxiner Rudes. She was a 1955 graduate of Philadelphia High School, Philadelphia, NY.

Nancy married Thomas C. Ronas on December 17, 1955 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church parsonage with the Rev. George M. Pilbeam, officiating. After 44 years of marriage, Thomas passed away September 25, 2000.

Thomas and Nancy owned and operated a dairy farm in Philadelphia, NY, for 38 years. In her early years, she was a switchboard operator at the Globe Store, Watertown, NY and a Mary Kay representative. Most recently she was a bus monitor with Laidlaw Transportation, Philadelphia, NY.

She was a member of the Philadelphia United Methodist Church and Sunday school teacher, Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Philadelphia American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Quaker Lady Red Hats Society. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for 25 years, Neighborhood Chairman for 5 years, Day Camp Director for 3 years, IRCS Board of Education for 12 years and Past President for 2 years.

Nancy enjoyed music, crafts, dancing, reading, sewing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include three daughters and three sons-in-law, Kathy and Kevin Albern, Russell, NY, Tammy and Rocky Slate, Canton, NY, Patricia and Edward Kreutter, Watertown, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Shari Ronas, Antwerp, NY; a foster son, Rodney A. Buttrey and Carol, New London, NH; eight grandchildren, Courtney Barton, Benjamin Slate, Jonathan Slate, Joshua Slate, Heather O’Hara, Briana Swank, Zachary Ronas and Kayleigh Ronas, thirteen great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sue Rudes, Adams, NY; two sisters-in-law, Carole Rudes, Philadelphia, NY and Connie Rudes, Albany, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, Thomas, two brothers, Kevin Rudes and Keith Rudes, and a grandson, Thomas C. Albern all passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 2 pm, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating. Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY.

Calling hours will be 3-6 pm, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Indian River Marching Warrior Band Boosters, PO Box 513, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

