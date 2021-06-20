New York State Parks announce camping loyalty program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an opportunity to earn more out of your camping stay.

On Friday, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation announced New York State’s first-ever Camper Loyalty/Reward Program for overnight stays at state campgrounds.

Visitors will earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and can redeem those points for future stays.

Points are awarded upon departure, so campers can earn points on already-booked reservations and any new reservations as soon as they enroll in the program. Details about the new Loyalty program and steps to enroll are available at newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.

“We know there are many outdoor destinations and lodging options available across New York, and this new Loyalty/Reward program is a way of saying thanks to those visitors who enjoy our state campgrounds and return with their families and friends time and time again,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, “If an overnight stay among gorgeous parkland sounds like the perfect getaway, I encourage visitors to enroll in the program and book those vacations to start earning points!”

“DEC is thrilled to partner with State Parks to launch the Camping Loyalty/Reward Program to show our appreciation for loyal visitors to our campgrounds across the state. New York State’s new loyalty program is easy to use and encourages visitors to return to our campgrounds year after year,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “All DEC campgrounds will be open this summer and I encourage campers both expert and novice to experience the great outdoors with us.”

They say there is still availability for the 2021 season on weekdays and during non-peak seasons. Additionally, the nine-month booking window for the 2022 season has opened and 2022 season dates are now available to be booked. Camping reservations can be made online at newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.

There are currently 120 campgrounds operated by New York State Parks and the Department of Environmental Conservation including 15,000 campsites for tents and RVs, and more than 800 cabins, cottages, yurts, and a lighthouse. Several of those sights are in the Thousand Islands area.

