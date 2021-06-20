Advertisement

Nice on Father’s Day

By Kris Hudson
Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A stalled out front will keep showers to our south overnight before things clear out completely.

Highs on Sunday will top out right around 80 with lots of sunshine.

We are watching Monday as a slight risk for severe weather has been issued for all of the north county. Looks like storms will push through in the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday will be a cool day with highs staying in the 60s.

Highs will get back into the 70s and close to 80 by the end of the week.

