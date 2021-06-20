Richard D. “Banjo” Pollock, 68, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard D. “Banjo” Pollock, 68, of Depot Street, passed away Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.

Banjo was born on July 17, 1952 in Portmouth, Virginia, the son of the late Cecil and Minnie Mae (Glasglow) Pollock. He was a graduate of Madison Consolidated High School in Madison Township, Ohio.

After graduation, he worked for at time at A&P Test Company before entering the US Navy in 1970. He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1974. After discharge he worked for Penn Central Railroad and Con Rail until 1987. In 1988, he started employment at the New York Power Authority, where he continued until his retirement in 2009. He was a live member of the Gerald R. Roy Amvets Post #4 and enjoyed coin collecting, hunting and fishing.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ronald, Banjo is survived his siblings, Rhonda, Ramona, Randy, and Russell, and many nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no services and his cremated remains will be buried at sea. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

