River businesses impacted, hope Canadian border opens soon

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - It was announced earlier this week that the U.S. / Canadian border will remain closed for at least another month.

The non-essential travel restrictions will be extended until July 21st, cutting deep into the summer season for river businesses. Some store owners along the St. Lawrence River say they’re hoping the border reopens before the end of the summer, because Canadian tourists bring more money to their shops and to the community.

“I really want the border to be open. It impacts our sales by a ton,” said Andrea Patterson, and employee of Good Dog Charlies.

“My business has been really good this year. I think a lot of the Americans are out and shopping and supporting their local businesses. We do miss the Canadians, but eventually the border will open,” said Martha Walti, owner of Hilda’s Next Generation.

Walti believes her store’s success so far is a post-COVID effect as people are ready to get back outside after being stuck indoors.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.