Advertisement

State’s positivity rate drops below 30% for the first time since the pandemic began

wwny Jefferson County health officials monitor local people for signs of coronavirus
wwny Jefferson County health officials monitor local people for signs of coronavirus
By Ashley Seybolt
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A huge achievement Sunday, as Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress through the pandemic.

Cuomo says the state’s positivity rate for Saturday is 29%. That’s the first time the rate has fallen below 30% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s 7-day average is 0.38%. That’s a record Low for 23 Consecutive Days, and has continued to decline for the last 76 days.

“New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Governor Cuomo said. 

“However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”

Here’s the day’s report:

  • Test Results Reported - 88,294
  • Total Positive - 258
  • Percent Positive - 0.29%
  • Total Deaths - 42,918
  • Total vaccine doses administered - 20,574,625
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 70.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 63.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 58.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 51.8%

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Officials seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage
File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant
Breaking: ‘significant new jobs’ possible under deal to sell Massena’s old GM property
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died
Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river
Jonathan Melendez
Watertown man, accused of rape, acquitted on all but one charge

Latest News

It’s an opportunity to earn more out of your camping stay.
New York State Parks announce camping loyalty program
It was announced earlier this week that the U.S. / Canadian border will remain closed for at...
River businesses impacted, hope Canadian border opens soon
Sportscaster Rob Krone had a chance to speak with the Executive Director of the New York State...
Saturday Sports: Reflecting on the 2020-21 high school sports season
Potsdam unifies in recognition of Juneteenth holiday