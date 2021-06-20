State’s positivity rate drops below 30% for the first time since the pandemic began

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A huge achievement Sunday, as Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress through the pandemic.

Cuomo says the state’s positivity rate for Saturday is 29%. That’s the first time the rate has fallen below 30% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s 7-day average is 0.38%. That’s a record Low for 23 Consecutive Days, and has continued to decline for the last 76 days.

“New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Governor Cuomo said.

“However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”

Here’s the day’s report:

Test Results Reported - 88,294

Total Positive - 258

Percent Positive - 0.29%

Total Deaths - 42,918

Total vaccine doses administered - 20,574,625

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 70.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 63.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 58.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 51.8%

