Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Officials seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession
It’s an opportunity to earn more out of your camping stay.
New York State Parks announce camping loyalty program
Police lights
Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop
It was one hoof in front of the other in Stone Mills on Saturday.
Draft Horse Show brings people back to agricultural roots

Latest News

Treyanna Summerville
One year later, probe continues into death of Treyanna Summerville
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
259 JB Wise Place
Developer interested in JB Wise Place building
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Critical week ahead for Biden's agenda