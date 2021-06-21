Of Animals and Men - A Fathom Event

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Of Animals and Men – Movie Screening, One Night Only

A Fathom Event at Regal Salmon Run Mall Cinema

7pm Tuesday, June 22nd.

In times of war, the most endangered animal was man. Under the Nazi’s noses, 300 people, mostly Jews found refuge at the Warsaw Zoo during the Second World War. Of Animals and Men tells the amazing story of how the Zabinski family. The Warsaw zookeepers helped, hide and rescue Jews during these horrid times. This screening includes an exclusive feature on the Warsaw Zoo.

