Artists on the Point returns

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Artists on the Point is back.

Organizer Ron McGregor says about 30 artists are lined up right now. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The yearly gathering of artists Pillar Point artists will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Rustic Golf Course on Pillar Point.

There will be pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry, live music, and prizes.

You can call 315-639-3624 to find out more or you can visit the event’s Facebook page.

