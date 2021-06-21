Advertisement

Artists on the Point returns

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Artists on the Point is back.

Organizer Ron McGregor says about 30 artists are lined up right now. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The yearly gathering of artists Pillar Point artists will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Rustic Golf Course on Pillar Point.

There will be pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry, live music, and prizes.

You can call 315-639-3624 to find out more or you can visit the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Officials seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage
It’s an opportunity to earn more out of your camping stay.
New York State Parks announce camping loyalty program
It was one hoof in front of the other in Stone Mills on Saturday.
Draft Horse Show brings people back to agricultural roots
File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant
Breaking: ‘significant new jobs’ possible under deal to sell Massena’s old GM property
The pews were filled at St. John the Evangelist in LaFargeville on Sunday, for the church’s...
LaFargeville’s St. John holds second to their final mass

Latest News

Artists on the Point
Artists on the Point
Severe thunderstorm
Severe thunderstorm warning issued
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Humid with possible thunderstorms