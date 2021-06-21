Author Dr. Chris Ebey at Clayton Opera House
Friday, June 25 at 7pm
The Clayton Opera House Presents
The mighty St. Lawrence has altered the course of human history, but the river and its surrounding bedrock have a story that stretches back 2,500 million years. Shaped by forces that shaped continents, and bring mountains to the ground, this dynamic river systems controls the flow of 20% of Earth’s surface water. Learn about the geographical history and looming threats to this beautiful and powerful river.
Friday, June 25th at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 each or bring a non-perishable food item
Sponsored by Bach and Co.
