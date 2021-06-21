Author Dr. Chris Ebey at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The Clayton Opera House Presents

Author Dr. Chris Ebey

The mighty St. Lawrence has altered the course of human history, but the river and its surrounding bedrock have a story that stretches back 2,500 million years. Shaped by forces that shaped continents, and bring mountains to the ground, this dynamic river systems controls the flow of 20% of Earth’s surface water. Learn about the geographical history and looming threats to this beautiful and powerful river.

Friday, June 25th at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 each or bring a non-perishable food item

Sponsored by Bach and Co.

