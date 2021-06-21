Advertisement

Author Dr. Chris Ebey at Clayton Opera House

Friday, June 25 at 7pm
Speaking Friday, June 25 at 7pm at Clayton Opera House
Speaking Friday, June 25 at 7pm at Clayton Opera House(Dr. Chris Ebey)
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The Clayton Opera House Presents

Author Dr. Chris Ebey

The mighty St. Lawrence has altered the course of human history, but the river and its surrounding bedrock have a story that stretches back 2,500 million years. Shaped by forces that shaped continents, and bring mountains to the ground, this dynamic river systems controls the flow of 20% of Earth’s surface water. Learn about the geographical history and looming threats to this beautiful and powerful river.

Friday, June 25th at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 each or bring a non-perishable food item

Dr. Chris Ebey. Geology of the St. Lawrence River. 7pm start time. Tickets are $5 each or bring a non-perishable food item.

Sponsored by Bach and Co.

