Brasher man accused of sex abuse in Franklin County

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher man is accused of sexual abuse.

State police say 28-year-old Adam Thompson allegedly subjected someone to unwanted sexual contact in front of a child Friday in the Franklin County town of Westville.

Thompson was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Bombay town court virtually and released to appear in Westville town court at a later date.

