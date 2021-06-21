Brasher man accused of sex abuse in Franklin County
WESTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher man is accused of sexual abuse.
State police say 28-year-old Adam Thompson allegedly subjected someone to unwanted sexual contact in front of a child Friday in the Franklin County town of Westville.
Thompson was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Bombay town court virtually and released to appear in Westville town court at a later date.
