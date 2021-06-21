Advertisement

Cape Street Market kicks off season Tuesday

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Street Market gets underway Tuesday in the village of Cape Vincent.

Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the market. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.

The market will be held every Tuesday through September 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Market Street.

There are currently 16 vendors, which include local artists, people who sell locally grown produce, and food trucks.

Live music will be provided by local musician Paul Duflo.

The chamber is looking for more vendors. If you’re interested, contact officials at 315-654-2481 or thecape@tds.net.

