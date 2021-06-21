Advertisement

Developer interested in JB Wise Place building

259 JB Wise Place
259 JB Wise Place(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An old building in downtown Watertown may be getting a new owner.

A developer out of Syracuse reached out to the Watertown Local Development Corporation about 259 JB Wise Place.

The developer is interested in using the building for commercial space on the ground floor and apartments on top of it.

It’s early in the process and the developer still has to decide whether to move forward with it.

