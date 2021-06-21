Downed tree causes power outages near Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A tree fell on a power line in Star Lake, leaving some in the dark.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 3 in the village.

According to Star Lake’s Fire Chief, no one was injured, but with the line down, people in the towns of Clifton and Fine lost power.

It appears the lights are back on for most.

At last glance of the National Grid power outage map, only two people were still affected.

