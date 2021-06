BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Elaine P. Smith, 69, formerly of Henry Road, passed away on Sunday morning, January 31, 2021 at Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

