Grand jury indicts Jefferson County man in fatal crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19 year old Jefferson County man has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash in St. Lawrence County last October.

A St. Lawrence County grand jury indicted Mason Reisinger of Carthage on the following counts:

second-degree manslaughter

2 counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter

second-degree assault

2 counts of second-degree vehicular assault

2 counts of driving while intoxicated

According to St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies, Reisinger crashed a car on State Highway 3 in the town of Pitcairn during the early morning hours of October 3, 2020.

Reisinger and a rear-seat passenger, 20 year old Isaiah Thomas of Watertown, were thrown from the vehicle.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, while Reisinger underwent multiple surgeries following the crash.

Two other passengers were taken to area hospitals with less serious injuries.

Investigators said Reisinger’s blood alcohol content was .09 percent. In New York state, a BAC above .08 percent is considered drunk driving.

