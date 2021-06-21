Historical society could get help with over-budget elevator project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several local groups are offering help to the Jefferson County Historical Society as its elevator project has become more expensive.

It’s $180,000 over budget.

Now the society could get help from the Development Authority of the North Country.

DANC is putting together a half-grant, half-loan for the society.

Then, to get the project going, DANC and the Watertown Local Development Corporation are planning to team up to get the historical society the money it needs.

A bridge loan would be paid back when the expected state funding arrives. Approvals on that could come Thursday.

