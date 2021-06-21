Advertisement

Humid with possible thunderstorms

By Beth Hall
Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and humid and there’s a risk of severe weather in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will end by mid-morning. Then it becomes dry and mostly cloudy.

Another system moves through by mid- to late afternoon. A clash between warm and cold fronts could give us severe thunderstorms. Downpours could be heavy and we cold see some high winds.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The storm system moves through fairly quickly and it starts cooling off and becoming less humid overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

It will be much cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-60s. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning and it will be mostly cloudy all day.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 70.

It will be sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny and around 80 Saturday and Sunday with a chance of rain each day.

