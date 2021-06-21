Linda R. Knight, 77, of Henderson

Linda R. Knight, 77, Henderson, wife of Loren “Joe” Knight, passed away Sunday, June 20th, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since April of this year. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Linda R. Knight, 77, Henderson, wife of Loren “Joe” Knight, passed away Sunday, June 20th, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since April of this year.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 from 2pm – 5 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, with a service to follow at 5 pm.

Linda is survived by her husband Loren “Joe”; her children Jacqueline Houghton, Watertown, Russell R. (Sandra) Shepherd II, Watertown, Sherri (Alex) Head, Braselton, GA, Brian (Pamela) Knight, Watertown, Angela Knight, Springfield, MA; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; one brother Charles Patrick, Watertown; many nieces and nephews; her best friend since the third grade Katrina (Tina) Juiliani, Watertown. She was predeceased by a grandson Jordan Houghton and two sisters Joann Hummel and Sharon Utterback.

Linda was born in Watertown, a daughter to John and Mabel Harrigan. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1962. Linda was a co-owner of the Lin & Nick’s coffee shop in Carbone’s Plaza on Coffeen St. from 1982 until selling in 1986. She went to work for BOCES as an aide with disabled children in the Brownville and Dexter schools, retiring in 2002.

Linda married Loren " Joe” Knight November 8, 1986.

Linda enjoyed traveling with Joe to casinos and on cruises, some as members of Harrah’s in New Jersey on sponsored trips. Linda, Tina and Dottie Moody were well known and famous Kazoo players at the French Quarter for many years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson Volunteer Ambulance and Fire Department, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650.

A celebration of Linda’s life will follow the service at 6:30 at the Savory Restaurant at the Best Western, 300 Washington St., Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

