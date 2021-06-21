Lionel L. Gagnon, 93, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Lionel L. Gagnon passed away on Sunday morning, June 20, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lionel L. Gagnon, age 93, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 12:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:30AM to 11:30AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Gagnon passed away on Sunday morning, June 20, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Lionel is survived by his daughter, Helena Mary Jenkins and her husband, Sean, of Point Comfort in Morristown, NY; three grandchildren, Daniel Stephens of Liverpool, NY, Robert Mott III of Oviedo, FL and Anthony Mott of Kansas City, KS; a great granddaughter, Lillian Mott of Kansas City, KS; a son in law, Dana Mitchell of Lisbon, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by two stepdaughters, Renee Kathryn Stephens and Roberta Jayne Stephens; three sisters, Theresa Murray, Janet Gidney and Thelma Gagnon in infancy.

Lionel was born on December 19, 1927, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Lawrence J. and Mary Isabelle Louis Gagnon. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1945. Later, Lionel went on to serve eight years in the National Guard. Mr. Gagnon married Monica (Clarke) Stephens on June 22, 1968, in Ogdensburg at the home of Kathryn Stephens. She predeceased him on August 2, 2004. Lionel worked for forty-two years as a forklift operator at ACCO International Brands in Ogdensburg, NY, later working part time at Frary Funeral Home as a funeral attendant.

Lionel enjoyed going to traveling, boating, hunting and going to his camp in South Russell, NY.

Donations may be made in Lionel’s memory to Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. .

