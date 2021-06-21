Advertisement

Mable M. Streeter, 93, formerly of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 38 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mable M. Streeter, 93, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg after a brief stay.  She was most recently a resident of St. Joseph’s  Nursing Home, Ogdensburg and formerly of County Route 59 in Potsdam.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.  Her funeral services will be Thursday, June 24 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Martha Helmer officiating.  Burial will follow in Beech Plains Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beech Plains Cemetery Association.

Mable was born January 2, 1928 in Pierrepont, NY.  She was a daughter of the late Nathan F. and Levetta J. (Walters) Fifield and attended West Pierrepont School, Conkey School in Canton and County House Corners School.  She later attended Canton ATC.

In the 1970′s she worked at the Best Western and in the mid 1980′s at Cheney Dining Hall at Canton ATC.  She was a member of Canton Senior Citizens.

On August 5, 1976 she married Glenn Joseph Streeter in Heuvelton, NY.  Sh was previously married to Weldon Doyle who passed in 2009.

Surviving are her son Ernest “Ernie” of Norfolk; a brother Carl (Karen) Fifield of Ogdensburg;  three sisters-in-law Arleen Fifield of Gouverneur, Annie Fifield of Rensselaer Falls, Betty Fifield of Canton; and three nieces and ten nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers Paul Fifield, Henry Fifield, Lloyd Fifield, Anson Fifield.

Condolences may be shared online by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

