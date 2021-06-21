Advertisement

Macsherry Library book sale kicks off

Macsherry Library
Macsherry Library(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - An annual book fair that once started small has now grown to about 5,000 books.

The Macsherry Library in Alexandria Bay opened its book sale Monday.

The sale started about 15 years ago.

The library’s director says it started out with a couple of tables, but it has grown significantly ever since.

“We have fiction, non-fiction - largely history, biographies of important people, hardcover fiction, trade fiction, children’s books on a big table over there,” said Ceil Cunningham.

Cunningham says they also have a big collection of CDs and DVDs.

The book sale runs until Labor Day.

