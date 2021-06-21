Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Hermon man is accused of refusing to stop for police and then fleeing from them.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christopher Dalton on County Route 14 in the town of Canton.

Deputies say Dalton fled at speeds that were more than 25 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

He was located later and charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, failure to comply with a lawful order, and several traffic violations.

Dalton was arraigned before Oswegatchie town court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Canton town court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.