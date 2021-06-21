Massena man indicted on counts of sexual assault
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man, originally charged with 48 criminal counts including rape and sexual abuse, now faces 8 charges.
A St. Lawrence County grand jury handed up the following counts against 36 year old Media Provost:
- 3 counts of predatory sexual assault,
- 3 counts of first-degree criminal sexual act
- 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Court documents 7 News obtained in May alleged that Provost raped and tortured a woman, and threatened 2 children with a knife.
