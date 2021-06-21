Advertisement

Massena man indicted on counts of sexual assault

Media J. Provost
Media J. Provost(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man, originally charged with 48 criminal counts including rape and sexual abuse, now faces 8 charges.

A St. Lawrence County grand jury handed up the following counts against 36 year old Media Provost:

  • 3 counts of predatory sexual assault,
  • 3 counts of first-degree criminal sexual act
  • 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Court documents 7 News obtained in May alleged that Provost raped and tortured a woman, and threatened 2 children with a knife.

